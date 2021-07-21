NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The father of a 10-month old child that was kidnapped during a carjacking on Tuesday morning in Nashville spoke to News 4.

The incident started after a crash and a carjacking at Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road in Antioch around 8:15 a.m.

Police said 28-year-old Cody Eakes crashed into a woman who was on her way to work. Two different Good Samaritans stopped to help, but both ended up with injuries.

Police said Eakes stole the woman’s car with a 10-month-old baby in the back. The man who stopped to help tried jumping in the car to stop Eakes from taking off. Police said he ended up injured and had to have surgery on Wednesday.

Police managed to track Eakes down, and they were able to reunite the baby with his dad.

News 4 talked to dad about how he felt when he showed up to the scene knowing a dangerous and reckless man had his child and that there was nothing he could do about it.

“No, I wasn’t yelling. My heart was just heavy, and I was just like I’m just trying to think where this dude would have really gone because I need to find this dude because I need to find my child,” father Oraska Cooper said.