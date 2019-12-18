LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Joseph Rukesha and his family escaped violence in the Congo when he and his family moved to the Mid-State.
Rukesha's son, Stephen Cungura, was shot while driving in La Vergne almost two weeks ago. Police say the shooting caused Cungura to crash his car into a light pole. He later died from his injuries.
“We fled the violence in our country," Rukesha said. "We spent 11 years in refugee camp then we got the opportunity to come in a country where we would be safe. Now, we are surprised to hear this tragedy would happen to us.”
News4's Cameron Taylor sat down with Cungura and has the full report tonight at 10 on News4 tonight.
(0) comments
