NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the victims shot to death outside of an East Nashville nightclub was laid to rest Tuesday.

After the service Bartley Brandon Teal’s father, brother, band mates and even his dog stood together in memory of the 33-year-old outside The Cobra where he was killed.

He said those who loved him made it possible for him to have a proper burial, through many donations.

Bart Teal said he had no idea what huge impact his son had on the community

“He was a vegan, he was a purist and for his body to be brutalized the way it was, it’s just not fair. It’s not fair to him at all,” said Teal.

Teal’s band mates say he was an amazing musician and a stand up guy and they have no plans to stop the music.

“While we will be taking some time off to mend our hearts, mend our minds and get our brains back in the game we will not leave our music and what we have worked hard to attain behind just because of someone’s selfless act,” said Megan, Teal’s band mate.

Detectives said they have made significance progress in the case and more arrests are possible.