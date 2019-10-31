NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The father of a man who was killed one year ago while chasing burglary suspects through his neighborhood is confident his son’s killers will be found.
"I have great confidence and faith that justice will come about in the long run," says Gary Helffenstein, the father of Erik, 45, who was killed last year.
According to police, the suspects were breaking into cars in the middle of the night on Meadow Ridge Circle in the Traceside subdivision when Helffenstein chased after the burglars. The men reportedly fired into his car, causing him to crash in the 7700 block of Highway 100.
"We lost our son and we're just never gonna be the same,” said Helffenstein.
Metro police sent a new plea Thursday asking for the public’s help in submitting information that might present new leads, one year later.
Seven hours after Helffenstein was killed, credit cards belonging to the owner of a stolen vehicle were used at a Kroger on Gallatin Avenue. Two men were also arrested but never charged in Helffenstein’s murder.
The elder Helffenstein says his family has been in regular contact with the detective overseeing the investigation and is optimistic about justice being served.
"Good can come out of the worst situations and that's what we lean towards,” says Helffenstein. “What was meant for evil can turn out for good."
