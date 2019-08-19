NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A father and his 16-year-old daughter were arrested Monday after returning to Stratford High School despite a suspension implemented Friday.
According to police, the student returned to Stratford High School Monday morning with her father, 40-year-old Waymon Arms Jr.
School officials then asked the student to leave due to the suspension. They both left the office, but rather than walk toward then door, the student walked down the hallway toward the classrooms.
She and her father started arguing with school officials and refused to leave despite being told to do so multiple times. School Resource Officers then intervened and tried to arrest Arms. Arms resisted for nearly four minutes as he fell to the ground. He put both arms under his body to avoid being handcuffed.
As the officers tried taking Arms into custody, his daughter kicked one of the officers and several school officials. During the struggle, one officer was seen having his hand on Arms's neck. Video shows officers' efforts trying to take Arms and his daughter into custody.
An intake nurse at the Metro Jail said Arms did not report any injuries. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He has since been freed on a $1,500 bond.
His daughter was charged in Juvenile Court with two counts of aggravated assault against school administrators, two counts of assault against police, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Officers will conduct a use-of-force review concerning the officer's actions when his hand was seen at Arms's neck. The officer has been with MNPD for 25 years and has been working with staff and students at Stratford High School for 16 years.
