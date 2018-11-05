MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A father is behind bars after a drunk driving crash killed his son early Saturday morning, and investigators say the man has been charged with DUI before.
On Saturday, Nov. 3, around 5 a.m., investigators responded to a one vehicle crash near 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. The crash involved a 2005 Honda Odyssey. The investigation revealed the minivan was traveling westbound on E. Northfield Blvd. and struck a curb multiple times before leaving the roadway and striking a fire hydrant, causing it to roll onto its side. The crash resulted in both people in the minivan being trapped.
Both people were extricated by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue. The passenger, 33-year-old Bryan Keith Downing, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 59-year-old Bryan Keith Downing, Sr. was treated on scene and taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
After treatment, Downing was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence for a third offense, and violation of the open container law. Downing Sr. is being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department on $264,000 bond.
