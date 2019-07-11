SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged the father of a three-year-old boy who died after being in a hot car in Smyrna.
Smyrna Police and Rutherford County EMS crews responded at approximately 4:55 p.m. to a home on Windbirch Trail for a call of an unresponsive child.
Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold said Daylin Palmer was left in a vehicle at the home for about two hours.
"Unfortunately, Daylin did not survive the heatstroke," Arnold said.
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department along with assistance from the Rutherford County District Attorney's Office began to look into the circumstances of how Daylin was in the vehicle.
Levsque Palmer, 23, Daylin's father, was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, a Class A felony, police said.
Palmer's bond has been set at $50,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court July 15th.
