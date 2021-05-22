MEMPHIS, TENN. (WSMV) - A 5-month-old child is missing after her father assaulted the mother and left the area with the child.
Law enforcement officials are on the search for Dajavantay Black, 20, after her assaulted his child's mother around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon and left with their 5-month-old daughter Danova Brown.
Black and his daughter were last seen in the 2400 block of East Hillview in Memphis.
Danova was last seen wearing wearing a pink and white shirt and a diaper, black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding this father and daughter, you are asked to contact police immediately.
No vehicle or direction of travel is available as of now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.