NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A father has been arrested following an incident earlier in the month of April where he shot his teenage son.
Lamont Begley, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Gun Possession by Youth Services Detectives after he shot his 17-year-old son on the evening of Friday, April 3rd.
The 17-year-old had run to the 600 block of S. 6th Street and received assistance from a passerby.
At the time of the incident, the teenager would not tell police who shot him or what had even led up to the incident.
After an interview with the Youth Services Detective Chris Bowden, he had acknowledged that the shooting occurred as the result of a physical altercation with his father.
The teen stated that he was running from the scene when Begley opened fire.
Begley was booked into the Metro Jail Wednesday evening and has been released on a $35,000 bond.
Begley has had several felony cocaine convictions over the years, including one in 2016 for which he received an eight-year probated sentence.
