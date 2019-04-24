MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A father and son are facing charges after a man was shot early Saturday morning off Mona Road, according to investigators.
Christian Curtis, 19, was accused of shooting a 26-year-old Lebanon man and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence. Curtis' father, Richard Denton Curtis, 46, is also facing conspiracy and evidence tampering charges as well as being charged as an accessory after the fact.
Investigators responded to a call of shots fired at a home around 1 a.m. While attempting to get information, someone in the distance screamed that he had been shot.
Investigators located and treated the victim who gave them a statement. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains hospitalized.
Investigators took Richard Curtis into custody Saturday night and is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $350,000 bond. Christian Curtis is being held on $560,000 bond at the detention center.
