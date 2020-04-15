NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee recommended Wednesday that schools continue to stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Because it wasn’t an order from the Governor, each school district needs to do decide if they bring students back in the classroom or not, and when. However he says he feels confident all schools across the state will remain closed.
So what does that mean for the rest of the year?
For Seniors, we know the State Board of Education already went ahead and made changes for them, saying they can’t earn a grade less than what they had in a course on March 20th.
Beth Brown, President of the Tennessee Education Association says, “A lot happens in those last few months for students that are kind of on the bubble or needing to finish up some course work in order to make sure they get their credits and so one of the challenges that educators and families alike are facing now is what to do about trying to raise grades.”
Brown says there’s other challenges too in getting work finished to raise the grade. “It’s really highlighted the digital divide that we have and the fact that some of the students that face the most challenges don’t have access to technology and the opportunity to complete work to raise their grades. So there’s some equity work I think districts are going to have to deal with over the coming weeks to make sure students have every opportunity to earn their credits and particularly for our seniors.”
As for all other ages, the goal is to move forward and get students back in the classroom for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We will open schools next year and students will enter their new grades. It’s more important than ever before that our hard work continues,” says Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Schwinn is also leading the charge in assembling a COVID-19 Child Well-Being Task Force. She says, “Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state. There is critical work ahead, and I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the wellbeing of Tennessee’s children.”
Some schools have already announced they’re following the guidance of the Governor including Cumberland, Wilson, and Williamson Counties. Metro Schools put out a timeline of what the rest of the school year will look like.
In a press release Metro Schools shared:
Starting this week and next, MNPS district leadership will be working with principals and staff to strengthen expectations and accountability measures for teachers and students so that every child has access to a high-quality education that will prepare them for the next school year. This will include professional development and support for teachers and staff on best practices in working remotely with their students to serve, support, and strengthen their lives.
Beginning April 27, families can expect to see stronger engagement and a more structured learning environment across all district-run schools. This enhanced learning environment will not include required graded materials or attendance that counts towards a student’s record, but it will involve more accountability and tracking of student outcomes in the interest of developing personalized plans for the success for each student.
The remote learning plan will include a phased-in approach to allow students, teachers, and families to adapt and adjust to a new paradigm in education. Dr. Battle added, “Education should always go beyond the walls of a classroom and be instilled in the hearts of our students. Our plan will offer students stability, familiarity, comfort, community, and an opportunity to connect with their peers beyond their homes at a time when social distancing has left many feeling isolated.”
Metro Schools has been providing laptops to high school students who need them over the last two weeks and will be expanding availability to grades 5-8 starting the week of April 20, followed by grades 3-4 starting the week of April 27. Paper material packets will continue to be made available for students without computer access, and grades pre-K-2 will remain on a blended approach of both paper and online activities. MNPS will be distributing district-funded laptops in stock throughout our schools and will be working with community partners to identify additional resources that may be available to students.
“None of these plans would be possible without the extraordinary work and effort of our teachers and staff, who have been so committed to serving their students during these unique times,” said Dr. Battle. “It is their dedication to their profession, combined with the efforts of students and their families, that will make this plan a success.”
Further details of plans will be shared with staff, students, and families over the coming week. Additional information specific to high school seniors regarding graduation requirements is available at https://www.mnps.org/seniors. Decisions about graduation ceremonies and how best to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of students will be made on or before May 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.