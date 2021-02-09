NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A deadly shooting police are saying was a YouTube prank gone wrong would have been in direct violation of the platform’s video policies.
YouTube pranks and challenges get clicks - it’s popular content. Some of the more dangerous ones, like the Tide pod challenge and bird box challenge, got so much attention, the video sharing platform updated its policy in 2019
Under ‘dangerous challenges and pranks,’ it explicitly states: “We’ve updated our external guidelines to make it clear that we prohibit challenges presenting a risk of serious danger or death, and pranks that make victims believe they’re in serious physical danger...”
According to Metro police, a YouTube prank gone wrong Friday night would have been in direct violation of that. They said 20-year-old YouTuber Timothy Wilks participated in a prank robbery. He approached a group of people in the Urban Air parking lot in Hermitage with butcher knives.
23-year-old David Starnes Jr. was in that group, unaware of the prank, and told police he shot Wilks in self defense. Wilks died.
"If you believe, honestly believe, that you're in danger of being harmed, then you can use self defense,” David Raybin, a criminal defense attorney, explained. “You might be wrong, you might be mistaken. But as long as you're honestly mistaken about the circumstances, you can rely on self defense."
The circumstances of this particular crime were still under investigation by police as of this posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.