NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police are currently working on a fatal car accident in North Nashville involving a motorcycle.
The wreck happened mid-afternoon Monday near the intersection of Buchanan Street and 16th Avenue North, involving an unidentified vehicle and a motorcycle.
Metro Nashville PD's fatal wreck response team has been called to the scene. They are often called to major wrecks to assist in evidence gathering.
News4 has confirmed that the motorcyclist was killed in the wreck, and the condition of the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
Details at this time are limited, but News4 has a crew on the way, and will provide updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.