Fatal motorcycle wreck on Buchanan street

Fatal motorcycle wreck on Buchanan street

 Rebecca Cardenas, Reporter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police are currently working on a fatal car accident in North Nashville involving a motorcycle.

The wreck happened mid-afternoon Monday near the intersection of Buchanan Street and 16th Avenue North, involving an unidentified vehicle and a motorcycle.

Metro Nashville PD's fatal wreck response team has been called to the scene. They are often called to major wrecks to assist in evidence gathering. 

News4 has confirmed that the motorcyclist was killed in the wreck, and the condition of the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Details at this time are limited, but News4 has a crew on the way, and will provide updates as information becomes available.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.