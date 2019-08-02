GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Highway Patrol is working on a fatal car wreck on TN Highway 109 near Old Douglas Road in Sumner County north of Gallatin.
The road is closed in both directions, and there is not yet an estimated time the roadway will reopen.
Details are limited at this time, but Highway Patrol advises any one in the area to find an alternate route, possibly consider Old Highway 109.
This is a developing story. As additional details become available News4 will provide updates here.
