CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officers confirmed the death of two teens Saturday during an investigation into a car accident that took place earlier in the week.
According to the THP report obtained by News4, two teens, ages 15 and 16, were killed in a car accident on Old Highway 48 in Clarksville.
Officials said on Thursday, the teens' vehicle was traveling east on the road, and the other car, operated by Ian Donovan, 34, was driving west.
THP officers said the teens' car ran off the roadway to the right before correcting into the road, striking Donovan's car in an angle fashion. They then came to an uncontrolled final rest in the front yard of 441 Old Highway 48, and Donovan's car went into a ditch facing west.
Authorities said Saturday Donovan sustained some injuries; however, they confirmed that both teens did not survive the accident.
