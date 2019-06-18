NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fatal accident reconstruction team is investigating a crash on I-40 East at the Stewarts Ferry Pike exit.
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on the off-ramp.
Dispatchers tell News4 a dark gray Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and drove into bushes.
Police shut down the exit while they investigated the incident.
There is no victim information at this time. Stay with News4 for updates.
