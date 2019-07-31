ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the Fatal Crash Team were called to the scene of a serious crash on Una Antioch Pike near Murfreesboro Pike that involved three teen boys.
According to Metro Police, the 16-year-old driver is in critical condition after the car rolled over several times at the Ransom Village Way intersection. Two other teen boys in the car are believed to be the same age or younger and were also taken to the hospital where their conditions are unknown.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Details on what led up to the crash are still not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
