FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - A fatal shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon has left one woman dead and two others hurt.
Officials say a suspect is in custody this evening after fatally shooting a woman and shooting a 13-year-old and 14-year-old.
One of the teens was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center while the other was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
At this time, the condition of either teen is unknown.
Officials are working to determine what caused this incident.
