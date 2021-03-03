WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A small plane crash that left two Franklin County men dead occurred around three hours before the plane was discovered, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released this week.

The NTSB report indicated the plane crashed around 4:48 p.m. on Feb. 8 about six miles south of Winchester Municipal Airport.

Carl C. Spray, 78, and Joseph L. Mackey, 58, both of Estill Springs, were killed when the Cessna 441 crashed. The flight departed Thomasville (GA) Regional Airport about 3:27 p.m. Eastern time.

2 dead after plane crash in Franklin County last night According to the sheriff's office, two people are dead after a small plane crash in Franklin County on Sunday night.

The pilot of the plane contacted the radar controller in Bowling Green, KY, as the plane was descending to 4,000. The flight was cleared for approach. As the airplane descended through 2,300 feet, the plane disappeared from radar, which was normal due to radar coverage in the area. About three minutes later, the controller attempted to contact the pilot with no response. There was no further communication with the pilot.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported it was called to Keith Springs Mountain around 10 p.m. in reference to a plane crash. The wreckage was found about 6 miles south of the Winchester airport. The wreckage path was about 500 feet in length and oriented in a northerly direction. A large portion of the fuselage and both wings were consumed by a fire after the crash.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation.