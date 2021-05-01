RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Rutherford County has I-24 eastbound down to one lane at mile marker 66.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, at least one person is dead as a result of the crash.
The scene is expected to be cleared around 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
Stay with News4 as we work to gather more information.
