NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police along with other emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal single-car crash on Interstate 40 westbound near Spence Lane.
Police say traffic on I-40 westbound is being diverted off the highway and onto Briley Parkway.
TDOT says the crash is estimated to be cleared by 8 p.m.
Fatal single-car crash now being worked on I-40 west at Spence Lane. I-40 west traffic is presently being diverted off the interstate onto Briley Parkway. pic.twitter.com/J5AJNini7Z— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.