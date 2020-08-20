NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fatal single-car crash on Interstate 40 westbound near Spence Lane closed I-40 for several hours.
Police say traffic on I-40 westbound was being diverted off the highway and onto Briley Parkway after the fatal crash.
The interstate has since reopened and no other information has been released.
Fatal single-car crash now being worked on I-40 west at Spence Lane. I-40 west traffic is presently being diverted off the interstate onto Briley Parkway. pic.twitter.com/J5AJNini7Z— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2020
Stay with News4 for the latest developments on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.