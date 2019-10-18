RuCo Crash

Shelbyville Hwy S at Rock Springs Midland Rd will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash.

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews are working on a crash that killed one person on Rock Springs Midland Rd. at Shelbyville Highway in Christiana.

The highway was closed by the crash at approximately 12:45pm Friday.

The highway will be closed for several hours while crews work the scene.

