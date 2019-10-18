RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews are working on a crash that killed one person on Rock Springs Midland Rd. at Shelbyville Highway in Christiana.
The highway was closed by the crash at approximately 12:45pm Friday.
ROAD CLOSURE: RCFR, RCEMS, & Christiana VFD responded to a fatal crash at Rock Springs Midland Rd/Shelbyville Hwy. Please avoid the area. Road will be closed for several hours -plan accordingly. Traffic is being diverted; RCSO and THP are on scene. pic.twitter.com/AqGTkv9eTY— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 18, 2019
The highway will be closed for several hours while crews work the scene.
Shelbyville Hwy S at Rock Springs Midland Rd will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash. THP and RCSO are diverting traffic to Rock Springs/Midland Road - please find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/KEncjizYbY— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.