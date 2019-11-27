NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery crash on I-40 westbound in Davidson County early Wednesday morning.
The call came in as a rolled over vehicle at mile marker 211 near the I-40/I-24 split heading towards downtown Nashville. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames, according to officials.
Police believe there was one person killed while inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
All traffic is currently being diverted onto I-24 West while I-40 West is completely closed. Police say it will be shut down for an extended period of time.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.