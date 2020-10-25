NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 89 until around midnight.
Police tell News4 a tractor-trailer stalled in the middle of the interstate on I-65 north when a vehicle struck the back of the truck while attempting to avoid it.
The vehicle caught fire and the driver was unable to be freed by those at the scene and succumbed to his wounds.
Traffic near the I-65 and I-25 split is being diverted to I-24.
Stay with News4 as we update this story both on-air and online.
