NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are working to identify a hit and run driver who killed a woman Saturday.
Crash investigators have confirmed that a 34-year-old Nashville woman has been killed after a fatal collision on Saturday night. Authorities have not released her name at this time.
Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound when the woman was struck. The collision happened on the side of Dickerson Pike but authorities could not figure out if the woman was attempting to cross the street or walking on the side of the road.
There are currently no signs of impairment that were identified at the scene.
Investigators are still working on collecting security footage from nearby businesses to help identify both the vehicle and the driver.
MNPD asks that anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle to please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 to qualify for a cash reward.
