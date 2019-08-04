GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Dairy Queen on Nashville Pike in Gallatin is mourning the loss of two of their beloved employees, two best friends who were killed in a traffic accident on State Highway 109.
According to Cherese Hedler, the manager of the Dairy Queen, her team is still reeling from the loss of Kyle Keegan and Jordan McClanahan.
"It's just heartbreaking," Hedler said.
Keegan's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the transport of his body to his home state of New York.
McClanahan's family will be saying their good-byes to Jordan during visitation services on Tuesday and Wednesday and funeral services on Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, according to his obituary.
The Dairy Queen is donating proceeds from Blizzard sales to help the families of the young men with funeral costs.
The store is located at 672-B Nashville Pike in Gallatin, TN.
