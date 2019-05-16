WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) -- According to News4 news partner Smokey Barn News, A White House man was killed after an excavator overturned on him.
Officials say the construction site was on New Hall Road just outside White House, at approximately 9:20 AM Thursday.
The construction of a new church was being done by volunteers, when one of the parishioners driving a wheeled loader overturned and landed on top of him.
White House Community Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Joe Williams says the 69-year-old man was attempting to jump from the equipment when it landed on him.
First responders were able to use another piece of construction equipment to lift the loader off the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
