NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are at the scene of a vehicle crash on I-40 where one person has been killed and another injured.
Police said the fatal vehicle crash occurred around 8:40pm on the I-40 Eastbound lane near Jefferson Street at mile-marker 207.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash
Stay tuned with News4 as the scene develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.