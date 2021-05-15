Fatal car accident on I-40 early Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fatal car accident occurred early Saturday morning on I-40 killing one and injuring 3 others.
Metro Police said 2 vehicles were involved in an accident around 2:00 a.m. driving west on I-40 near the 600 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
One people was dead at the scene when authorities arrived and 3 other were injured.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates and new information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.