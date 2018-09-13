A "fat-shaming" sweatshirt has been pulled from an online clothing company after a public outcry.
Now many Nashville women have pledged to never buy from them again.
The sweatshirt says “Being fat is not beautiful. It's an excuse."
The company that put it out there is Revolve.
They said it was taken out of context, but the women News4 spoke with are not buying it.
“I would take that as a very rude and offensive statement,” said shopper Brenda Willbanks.
We asked shoppers how they would react if they saw someone wearing one.
“I mean, I wouldn't say anything to them, but I’d just be like come on, what's the deal with that?" said shopper Ellie Hamilton.
There is a more complicated story behind it.
Revolve teamed up with actress Lena Dunham to expose some of the worst internet troll quotes.
Those quotes were supposed to be worn by women who experienced that bullying.
But Dunham said without consulting her first, Revolve advertised it on their own thin model with no other context.
She is pulling from the partnership.
Dunham issued this statement:
“I am deeply disappointed in Revolve's handling of a sensitive topic and a collaboration rooted in reclaiming the words of internet trolls to celebrate the beauty in diversity and bodies and experiences that are not industry norm."
“People think you need to be on shape and one size. That's not true. God made all shapes and all sizes,” said shopper Yolanda Johnson.
Most shoppers agreed it was in poor taste, but one said she didn't see much wrong with it.
“I work hard for my figure, so I believe people should exercise and eat healthy and be conscious of how they look because it kind of is an excuse,” said a shopper.
Even though Revolve pulled the sweatshirt, you can still buy a T-shirt with that phrase on Amazon for $19.99.
News4 asked several stores in the Nashville area if they sold the brand. They said no, most Revolve apparel you can only get online.
