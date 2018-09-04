NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new scam targets you when you need help with customer service.
"Fat finger dialing" may sound like a funny name, but what these scammers are doing won't have you laughing.
You think you're reaching out to customer support for help with a product or even maybe a service. You dial what you think is the correct number, but it turns out if you accidentally hit a couple of the wrong digits, you could be directed to a scammer instead.
From there, you're met with an automated message telling you that you've won a free gift card. From there, you'll talk to a "representative," who is really the scammer.
The person on the other end of the phone line will start asking you about your address, phone number or credit card number.
The scam is so tricky that an official with the Better Business Bureau actually almost got scammed by this.
The scam can come in a number of different forms. The best thing you can do is pay attention closely when you're dialing a customer support number. If it seems shady, then hang up and do not give out any personal information.
