This weekend you can help one of the most empowering groups in Nashville change a woman’s life.
Dillard’s at The Mall of Green Hills is hosting the Couture Construction fashion show on Sunday with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program.
It’s a partnership of female community leaders along with companies focused on women as executives and mentors coming together to sponsor, build and dedicate a house for a female homeowner.
“This is helping people who are tremendously hardworking who don’t qualify for a conventional home mortgage,” said Lauren Lane Payne with Habitat for Humanity. “What’s unique about Women Build is it’s women helping women raise a single family up.”
This year the homeowner is nursing assistant Shameka Harris.
The mother of two had to demonstrate a housing need, be able to pay closing costs and a monthly mortgage payment, and be willing to work 200 hours in the classroom, at the build site and in the Habitat ReStore.
The seventh annual Couture Construction event to benefit Habitat of Humanity of Greater Nashville’s Women Build at from 6:30-9 p.m. at Dillard’s Green Hills. The cost of a ticket is $50, available at the door and online.
News4’s Tracy Kornet will be the host of the event.
