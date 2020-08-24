NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the men responsible for hosting a large house party that violated metro health codes must now help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Nashville.

Jeffrey Mathews plead guilty in court on Monday. Mathews was sentenced to serve three months’ probation and community service.

Now, those community service hours must be connected to preventing COVID-19 such as handing out masks downtown. Mathews also wrote an apology to the people of Nashville.

The sentencing of Mathews comes after videos surfaced on social media showing a large house party with many people not wearing masks on Fern Avenue on Aug. 1.

Authorities are still looking for Christopher Eubanks in this case.

The party received national attention and the White House even released a statement on the party.

Mayor John Cooper took legal action against the "Fashion House," which is the business that threw the house party and advertised it on social media. The mayor's office said the party "was in clear violation of Metro’s Modified Phase Two public health order."