WARREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Warren County farmer shared with News4 his first-hand perspective on the power of Laura’s remnants.
Michael Gallagher sent News4 a video and a picture near Heather Farms Nursery of a barn’s roof that had been blown off its foundation and came to rest all the way out in a field. The picture and video both show shattered walls, splintered boards and a big mess. As Gallagher pans around in the video, you can see there isn’t a building anywhere close, showing the strength of Laura’s strong winds.
The picture and video were sent into News4’s newsroom just minutes after a Tornado Warning expired in the area.
“Next thing I know it went over to my neighbors house next to our nursery, and the bard was down and about 3-400 yards into the nursery; the roof was scattered everywhere,” Gallagher said. “[There were] 2-by-4’s everywhere with nails sticking out [and] the fence was down.”
News4 reached out to EMA officials during the warnings. Fortunately, no serious damage was reported.
