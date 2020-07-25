OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - A farmer discovered human remains off Barkers Mill Road in Oak Grove, KY, Saturday morning.
Kentucky State Police say officers were called at around 9:20 a.m. in reference to possible human remains being located.
Detectives responded to the scene and discovered where a farmer had found the remains off Barkers Mill Road.
No other information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
