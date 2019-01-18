NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The chain burger restaurant, Farm Burger, is offering free food to furloughed workers in select locations.
The Farm Burger on Charlotte Avenue will offer "Furlough Fridays" for government workers affected by the shutdown.
Federal government employees will be given a chicken burger, fries and a sweet tea for free if they present a valid government ID.
"Furlough Fridays" will last as long as the government shutdown continues.
The government has been shut down for 28 days.
