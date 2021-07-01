NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The permitless carry law is now in effect in Tennessee. The law removes the need for a permit for most people 21 and older for open and concealed carrying of a handgun.

But what else do people need to know about this new law? And what are some of the frequently asked questions about the new law?

Experts want to remind people of the age requirement this new permitless carry law applies to.

Experts say it applies to most people 21 and older. It also applies to active military service or if a person is an honorably discharged veteran between the ages of 18 and 20.

John Sartain, an instructor at “On Target” shooting range in Murfreesboro, also talked about some other misconceptions about the new law in effect.

“A couple of the big misconceptions we run into with the permitless carry law is the idea that it is a constitutional carry law,” Sartain said. “Constitutional Carry would mean anyone who was legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm could have that firearm anywhere they want to have it. Anywhere they were legally allowed to have it. Tennessee’s permitless carry law is not going to work that way,” he added.

An important distinction for permitless carry is that it doesn’t apply to long guns.

“So rifles and shotguns, it’s not going to apply to those at all. You will still not be allowed to openly carry a rifle or shotgun in the state of Tennessee unless you’re doing so for a sporting purpose,” Sartain said. “In the state of Tennessee specifically states that handgun have a barrel length of less than 12 inches. So certain types of AR-type pistols; even though they are classified under federal as pistols, will not be recognized as handguns or pistols under TN state law,” he continued to say.

Experts also say a possible scenario where people can run into problems is where they can have a handgun.

“Right now in the state of Tennessee if you have a handgun permit you are allowed to carry a firearm in a public park, campground, nature trail greenway,” Sartain said. “If you are going to start carrying a gun under this new provision because you are no longer required to have a handgun permit even though you could legally get one, you can still find yourself in legal trouble for carrying firearms in certain places where you otherwise would have to have a permit to do so,” Sartain added.

The law change also includes new penalties regarding firearms and their misuse.

“The minimum penalty for felony possession of a firearm has been increased. As well as the amount of time a person convicted of a felony possession of a firearm has to serve before they are eligible for release,” Sartain said. “Theft of a firearm has gone from a misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail to a felony with a mandatory minimum of 6 months incarceration,” he added.

Law enforcement officials also want people to know there are some locations where permitless carry is not allowed mostly schools, parks, and buildings that have it posted. They also said when it comes to disarming someone who is engaged in permitless carry, officers have been advised to rely on the principles outlined in U.S. Supreme Court Case Terry V. Ohio Regarding Frisks.

“Where this is going to cause people problems is they’re not going to understand use of force or self-defense law in the state of Tennessee. They’re not going to understand the legal statutes that they have to cover in order to lawfully protect themselves,” Sartain said.

Sartain said “On Target” shooting range will also be offering a shorter course that’s 3 to 4 hours that will be going over specifically the legalities of the laws of self-defense and possession of a weapon in the state.

“The difference between you committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because you didn’t like that someone touched your car in a parking lot as opposed to you actively defending your own life or the life of someone else because you don’t have a choice. That’s a big concern,” Sartain said.