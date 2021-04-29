NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Titans fans are weighing in on who they think Tennessee should pick for the first round of the NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Titans have the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and we asked some die-hard Titans fans who they want their team to select in the first round.
Their answers were all the same.
"Elijah Moore from Ole Miss," says Brandon Galloway.
"I guess I'd really like, just because of the hype around him, would be Elijah Moore," says Thaddeus Oclaray.
"Elijah Moore, here we come. Ole Miss, reunited with A.J. Brown," adds Bryson McCarley.
Three different sets of fans who live in three different towns in Tennessee all want the same guy.
“Elijah Moore was the number one slot receiver, yardage-wise," explains Oclaray.
"I can just see him now catching a slant over the middle and taking it to the house," McCarley agrees.
Several national pundits responsible for many mock drafts would also agree.
But after last year's first-round blunder with Isaiah Wilson, how sure are these fans that the Titans will make the right choice?
"In J-Rob we trust. But you have to think it was a lesson-learned," says Christie Oclaray.
"I do have faith in JR and Vrabel and I feel like they will bounce back this year," says Galloway.
Brandon Galloway is a little more than a fan.
In fact, last season he was named the NFL’s "Fan of the Year.”
This year, he's actually heading to Cleveland for the Draft and will announce the Titans' 4th round pick on Saturday.
"I am hoping that my nerves do not get the best of me. I actually was practicing in the car, I think this morning. I really represent the Titans and I want to do a good job for the Titans."
