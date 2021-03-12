Wienermobile

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Let's be frank, hot dog jokes are the wurst. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is happier than usual because he's taking all of us on a behind the scenes tour of an iconic automobile... the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. 

This legendary hot dog on wheels was first created in 1936. It's 27-feet-long, painted yellow and red to make sure no one misses it when it drives through your city. 

At any given time, six different wienermobiles are driving across the U.S. 

