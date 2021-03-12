NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Let's be frank, hot dog jokes are the wurst.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is happier than usual because he's taking all of us on a behind the scenes tour of an iconic automobile... the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
This legendary hot dog on wheels was first created in 1936. It's 27-feet-long, painted yellow and red to make sure no one misses it when it drives through your city.
One word-@Wienermobile @oscarmayer— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) March 12, 2021
Live this morning on @WSMV
Best day ever.
And the history behind this iconic automobile is amazing. pic.twitter.com/bsiaOoNfC0
At any given time, six different wienermobiles are driving across the U.S.
To learn more about the wienermobile, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.