NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For the first time in about 600 days, the Nashville Sounds will take the field over at First Horizon Park for Opening Day.
The ballpark will operate at 40 percent capacity for the first three games against the Memphis Redbirds, but will then open to nearly 100 percent capacity.
Park officials have put modified health and safety measures in place that include MLB's policy of restricting the usage of front rows of closer sections.
Fans can also stay socially distanced by purchasing tickets in its new 'pod-style' seating where tickets will be sold in groups of two, four, or six.
All staff and fans are required to wear a mask at all times.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. To buy tickets to a future game, click here.
