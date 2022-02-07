Hillary Klug is the Nashville dream realized.
She got her start dancing and dazzling down on Broadway.
She now performs at places like Dollywood, the Schermerhorn, and most importantly, for her followers online.
"I have 1.3 million on Facebook, over 100,000 on YouTube, over 100,000 on Instagram. I have like 85,000 on Tik Tok," said Klug.
It's the fake accounts that she worries about right now.
Scam artists, pretending to be Klug, are contacting fans asking for donations and pretending to be romantically interested.
Their photo shopped images look legitimate.
In one, you can see Klug who appears to be holding her drivers license.
"But it's not my ID and it's not my hand," said Klug.
Sadly, it's working.
Many of Klug's fans have been robbed of thousands of dollars.
"Which is horrible to think about, that I am working so hard to build up my career, to build up my brand, and then other people are taking advantage of that and are making more than me," said Klug.
Metro said, police see it all the time.
"In Nashville, it's more prominent because country artists tend to be what's impersonated," said Lieutenant Michael Warren with the Metro Police Department.
The scammers tend to live overseas which is why police rarely get the chance to hold them accountable.
"It's really irritating and it hurts me even more when I talk to these victims who lose substantial money and I know that I can't get that back for them," said Warren.
Their best weapon is to warn the public.
"Obviously, if these scam artists are making tons of money, they're going to continue doing it," said Klug. "Don't click any links. Don't send any money. Don't give out personal information. Just be safe out there."
