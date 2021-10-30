NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The historic Grand Ole Opry has reached a milestone Saturday night as it aired its 5,000 show.

The longest-running radio show featured headliners such as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on a historic night.

"The Grand Ole Opry is where you come if your heart and soul is country music, country music's home, the Grand Ole Opry," attendee Sheila Garcia said.

"Darius Rooker, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dustin Lynch, Chris Jansen, I mean the Gallatin Brothers," show attendee Christina Deschamp said. It's got a line up a lot of history, and a lot of new stuff."

It's Garica's second time inside the Grand Ole Opry, but she said she didn't want to miss Saturday night's broadcast.

"People who've walked across this stage like decades then seeing the new artist that is coming for their first experience," Garcia said.

Musical legends have transcended on this stay since 1925 during the radio show before expanding to television and then to digital streaming platforms. A packed house celebrated the show that made country music famous.

"Like if you're a country music fan and you haven't been to the Grand Ol Opry, you're missing out," Garcia said.

The Opry has reached its largest audience to date, with more than 55 million viewers from more than 100 countries.