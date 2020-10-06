NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville SC is the first professional team to get a live audience for a match after Nissan Stadium could open up for fans Tuesday night.
Originally, the Titans would have played this past weekend for a small crowd, but positive COVID-19 cases halted those plans.
Tuesday, before the game, Metro Health Director Dr. Michael Caldwell toured the stadium with his staff and stadium staff, making sure all the planned and promised safety precautions were taken.
“There’s plenty of social distancing, I love how you’ve got all the sinks out,” said Caldwell as he walked on the first level of the stadium by the bathrooms.
As he walked further, he commented, “there’s somebody there behind the counter not wearing his mask so those are the kinds of things you’ve got to keep reminding people.”
The effort by Caldwell, not to point out the mistakes, but to reinforce the goals the health department has in trying to continue to open the stadium to more people.
“The staff that are here tonight are probably going to be the staff for many events so they’re learning the expectations of what they’re supposed to be doing. This is a preview of how they can handle this crowd tonight, make improvements, and how they can do better as we get more and more fans in here to feel comfortable,” says Dr. Caldwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.