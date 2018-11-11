NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Goodlettsville man is in stable condition after police said he fell off the lower-tier balcony at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
According to Metro police officials, 37-year-old Thomas Carrico lost his balance reaching for one of the free T-shirts tossed into the crowd during the second half of the Titans game against the Patriots.
Carrico fell from the lower-level balcony of the stadium into the awning covering the team tunnel.
He received immediate medical attention while at the stadium and then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officials said he is now in stable condition.
