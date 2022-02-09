NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you and your significant other or friends want to celebrate, a local chocolate shop has the answer.
The Nashville staple, Goo Goo Chocolate Co. is offering a hands-on experience for Valentine’s Day.
Long before the "honky tonks" and pedal taverns, Goo Goo Chocolate was making a name in Nashville.
“The original factory was in downtown Nashville back in the day,” said Beth Sachan, VP of sales for the company. “In 1912, the goo goo cluster was invented and it’s kind of our product, you know, that is known worldwide.”
The newly renovated store reopened in November and invited couples, families, and friends to come out and get in on the “sweet” action.
“Our Secrets of Goo Goo, which is a wine and chocolate pairing class,” Sachan explained. “…you get to make your own candy but there is also a section, kind of an educational section, of doing several pairings with wines.”
Sachan adds, “then we have Goos and Booze, which is another 21-and-over class which is a spirits and chocolate pairing.”
The Taste of Goo Goo class is for any age and allows the youngest to create their own clusters.
“We get ‘Insta fans’ that go out across the country and spread what we call the goo goo gospel,” brags Sachan.
For information on Goo Goo Chocolate Co.'s classes, visit their website.
