Nolensville, TN (WSMV) – A family is pleading for safer streets two years after a crash in Williamson County claimed the life of a young mom.
The family of Nikki Walden spoke to the Board of Alderman in Nolensville Thursday night as part of citizen comment. Their plea was in regards to the intersection of Nolensville Road at York and Williams Roads.
On August 10, 2017, Nikki Walden was on York Road, about to cross Nolensville Road, when she was t-boned by an Arrington Fire Truck that witnesses say was speeding down Nolensville Road. Witnesses say the truck did not have its lights and sirens on, but no official investigation into the crash was ever released.
“We never got any closure,” says Grace Walden, the victim’s younger sister.
Grace and other supporters wore purple to Thursday’s meeting which represented Nikki’s favorite color.
"A traffic light seems like the most we could really hope for,” says the younger Walden. “Just from what I know, the [fire truck] driver was speeding that hit my sister -- and maybe a speed limit reduction."
The family also recommended putting a roundabout or a 4-way stop at the intersection if a traffic light is not possible.
One citizen who commented at the meeting said safety measures were necessary at the intersection because of expected traffic increases due new developments planned for the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.