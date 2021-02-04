Even after investigations and arrests, a body has still not been found of a Clarksville man missing since December. Now, a family's about to take part in a search in the hope of closure.
"This isn't something I would wish on any mom and dad," said Rick Sawyer, father of Justin Sawyer. "I don't have words to explain how I feel right now."
Justin Sawyer was a resident of Clarksville, a Rossview High graduate, who had plans to do engineering work someday. Rick Sawyer said when his son stopped calling his mother like he did every day, he knew something was wrong.
"I'm talking to you rational, but once the cameras are off and it's time to go to sleep, this has really been torturous," Rick Sawyer said.
According to arrest warrants filed in Christian County, Kentucky, and obtained by News4, on December 17, Duwaun Davis and Marquell Sims got into Justin Sawyer's car looking to rob him. Warrants said Davis shot Sawyer in both legs. They say surveillance video at a Shell gas station off exit 89 in Oak Grove caught Davis and Sims putting Sawyer in the car's back seat.
Warrants said a third man, Gene Henry, met Davis on Pyle Lane in Christian County and helped Davis move Sawyer's body into the trunk. The warrants said Sawyer was now dead.
Davis and Sims are charged with robbery, kidnapping with serious physical injury, and assault. Henry is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Though they are facing charges, Sawyer's body has not been found.
On Saturday, Rick Sawyer said family and friends are traveling up from Atlanta to lead a search effort to find his son's body.
The family is meeting Saturday, February 6 at 7:45 am in front of Dick's Sporting Goods at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. To reach the family, send a message to BringJustinSawyerHome@gmail.com.
