When you move, you expect the moving company you hire to deliver your stuff on time. But when one family couldn't get answers after months of waiting, they contacted News4 Investigates for help.
A kitchen table, a king size bed and a children’s kitchen set are just some of the items, worth thousands of dollars, Kimberly Dunn still doesn’t have in her new home
“We don't have any dressers. We don't have our tv and entertainment center. We don't have any of the dishes…no kitchen supplies whatsoever,” said Dunn who moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania back in May.
The last time she saw her stuff it was being put on a moving truck Memorial Day weekend.
“These are my belongings. I only paid you to transport them and to put them in storage. I did not pay you to hold them hostage,” said Dunn.
Dunn used the company, Moving Forward America…a Nashville based company, to move her stuff from Colorado to Pennsylvania.
She was told she'd have it between 4 and 14 days and while she says she paid $1,200 for a portion of the move already...it's not the money she's most upset about.
“We’re missing photographs, my high school diploma, my college degree. We're missing all of those important things,” said Dunn.
In an email from the company, a customer service representative told her they don't know when her stuff will be delivered. And while they know it's delayed, they are waiting on the scheduling.
When News4 Investigates went to the address listed online, we were told nobody with that company even worked there.
And when we called the phone number we couldn’t get through.
The state has received multiple complaints on the company, as well as the Better Business Bureau with an “F” rating.
“If you don’t know them and you can’t actually go to the business, the brick and mortar business and talk to someone...be careful,” said Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
In Tennessee, moving companies don’t have to be registered with the US Department of Transportation.
The state can't get money or furniture back for someone and beyond writing a letter, there's not much it can do to protect consumers.
“We try to tell consumers on the front end here’s what you should look out for when it comes to dealing with businesses before you give them your money so you can avoid being scammed,” said Walters.
“I have been livid, frustrated, aggravated and I’m angry,” said Dunn.
To help avoid something like this happening to you, make sure the company you pick is registered with the US Department of Transportation and is BBB accredited.
You all want to make sure you read reviews online and make sure the moving company you use has an actual office in the city you live in.
If months go by and you still don’t have your stuff, consider filing a police report.
News4 Investigates plans to stay on top of this and do everything we can to continue to help get Dunn get her stuff back.
