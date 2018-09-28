The family of Daniel Hambrick said no one is celebrating after the criminal homicide charge was issued against the Metro Police officer who shot and killed Hambrick, but they are encouraged.

+2 Metro officer charged with criminal homicide General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli issued the arrest warrant for Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Andrew Delke on Thursday.

Hambrick’s family spoke publicly for the first time on Friday after Thursday’s arrest of Officer Andrew Delke, charged with the murder of Hambrick.

The family said the arrest was just one step in a long battle.

They called it a proud day for their family and a proud day for Nashville.

Hambrick’s mother, uncle and several of his cousins were at the Church of Living God wearing #HambrickStrong T-shirts.

Joy Kimbrough, speaking for Vicki Hambrick, Daniel’s mom, said for two months she’s waited for Delke to be charged with the murder of her child and her prayers were answered on Thursday.

The family praised the District Attorney for putting justice first, but said this is just the tip of the iceberg and that they want a conviction, and they have a long road ahead.

“I take it one day at a time,” said Vicki Hambrick. ‘It’s by the grace of God and my pastor and Daniel and my family will get me through it. If it weren’t for God, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

The family also brought up the issue of Delke’s bond being set at $25,000, something groups like the NAACP have criticized for being too low. The family said none of that matters, only that he was finally charged.